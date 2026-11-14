Guru Nanak Girls College Yamunanagar celebrates Guru Ramdas birth anniversary

Guru Nanak Girls College, Yamunanagar, celebrated the Parkash Purb of Guru Ramdas at Gurdwara Dera Santpura, Yamunanagar, with religious fervour and devotion. The programme was organised under the guidance of General Secretary MS Sawhney, Director Varinder Gandhi, and Principal Sukhwinder Kaur.

The programme began with the Bhog of Sri Akhand Path Sahib, followed by Gurbani Kirtan presented by college students. Renowned Ragi Jathas, including Sant Surinder Singh (Meetha Tiwana, Amritsar) and Bhai Onkar Singh (Hazoori Ragi, Sri Darbar Sahib, Amritsar), presented sacred hymns of Guru Ramdas and enthralled the congregation.

On the occasion, Mahant Karamjit Singh spoke about the life, personality and invaluable contributions of Guru Ramdas to Sikhism. He also extended his greetings to the college staff and students on the auspicious occasion. Sant Chamkaur Singh of Patiala was also present at the religious gathering. A large number of devotees from Yamunanagar attended the programme. College students participated in the religious activities and experienced the spiritual significance of seva and simran. Guru Ka Langar was served to the entire congregation.

The programme concluded with prayers for the welfare and well-being of all. The congregation witnessed a spiritually uplifting atmosphere, with devotees joining in Gurbani Kirtan and prayers.