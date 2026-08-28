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Home / Haryana / Guru Nanak Khalsa College hosts pipping ceremony to honour former principal

Guru Nanak Khalsa College hosts pipping ceremony to honour former principal

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 08:19 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Major Harinder Singh Kang being felicitated at Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamunanagar.
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Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamunanagar, organised a ceremony to felicitate its former principal, Major Harinder Singh Kang, on the conferment of the honorary rank of Major by the President of India.

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The event commenced with a Guard of Honour presented by the NCC cadets to the Commanding Officer under the supervision of (Lieut.) Joshpreet Singh and Subedar Major Jaswant Singh.

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The ceremony was attended by chief guest Colonel Pankaj Pareek, Commanding Officer, along with vice president Major Rajinder Singh Bhatti, general secretary Sardar Balwant Singh Banga, Principal Arvinder Singh Bhalla, officers and members of 14 Haryana Battalion NCC, Yamunanagar, faculty members, students, and other distinguished guests, including Sardar Gurdial Singh Nimer, president of the GNKC Alumni Association and renowned international poet.

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In his address, Major Bhatti congratulated Harinder Singh Kang on being conferred the honorary rank. He appreciated his dedicated association with the institution and highlighted the values of discipline, leadership, commitment and service reflected in his journey.

The highlight of the ceremony was the Pipping Ceremony, during which the honorary rank of Major was formally adorned on Kang. The ceremony was conducted with due military decorum and was warmly applauded by the gathering.

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Following the ceremony, Kang addressed the gathering. He expressed gratitude to the college management, faculty, students, officers and members of 14 Haryana Battalion NCC, Yamunanagar. He recalled his association with Guru Nanak Khalsa College with great pride and expressed his gratitude for the honour bestowed upon him. The chief guest congratulated Major Kang on this distinguished honour.

His father, advocate Ajaib Singh Kang, and his daughters, Harpalak Kaur Kang and Harmuskaan Kaur Kang were also present. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks presented by Jaswinder Kaur, Head of the Department of Commerce. Sardar Randeep Singh Jauhar, president of the Governing Body and Managing Committee, extended congratulations to Major Kang.

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