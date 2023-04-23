Gurugram: 12-km green corridor created for lungs transportation from IGI Airport to Medanta hospital

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, April 23

The Gurugram traffic police on Sunday created a 12-km green corridor route to help in transportation of lungs from IGI Airport to Medanta hospital on the request of the hospital administration. The lungs were brought from a Nagpur hospital by air for the transplant.

Due to the creation of the special route, the ambulance covered a distance of 12 km fromGurgaon-Delhi border to Medanta hospital in 6 minutes, starting at 9:09 am and reaching hospital at 9:15 am, while during peak hours, it takes take 15-20 minutes.

As the time frame for transplanting organs is often limited to seven to eight hours, owing to heavy traffic congestion, the ambulances often lose critical time.

Gurgaon traffic police coordinated with Delhi police to ensure signal free green corridor be established on the route to allow saving of critical time and timely delivery of organ to the patient.

