Gurugram: 2 dead, 5 injured as Rolls Royce collides with oil tanker

Accident occurred on Delhi-Mumbai-Baroda Expressway near Umri village of Nuh

Gurugram: 2 dead, 5 injured as Rolls Royce collides with oil tanker

The badly-burnt remains of the Rollls Royce car after its collission with oil tanker on Tuesday. Tribune Photo.



Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 22

Two persons died and five others were injured as an oil canter collided with a Rolls Royce on the Delhi-Mumbai-Baroda Expressway near Umri village in Nuh today.

Two people in the tanker were killed in the accident, while one tanker occupant and four people sitting in the luxury car were seriously injured.

The injured are undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

As per sources, the car immediately caught after colliding with the tanker fire, but the occupants were rescued in time.

Those killed have been identified as Rampreet and Kuldeep, both residents of Uttar Pradesh. Their third colleague Gautam has been injured.

Three of the luxury car occupants have been identified as Divya, Vikas and Tasbir, who were seriously injured in the mishap. They have been admitted to the Medanta hospital.

ASI Ashok Kumar said the matter is being probed though no statements have been recorded so far. Police have informed the family members of the injured and the deceased.

