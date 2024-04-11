Gurugram: 986 challans for black film

Tribune News Service

Gurugram: During a special campaign, the Gurugram traffic police issued 986 challans to car owners found using black film on their vehicle panes, resulting in fines amounting to Rs 98.6 lakh. The drive was conducted between April 1 and April 7. DCP Virender Vij said the traffic police wanted to ensure safety on city roads. OC

ASI gets 5-year jail in graft case

Gurugram: The court of Additional District and Session Judge Nuh Sandeep Kumar Duggal has sentenced an ASI of Nuh police to five years of imprisonment in a case of corruption. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him. Mubeen, a resident of Nimbaheri village, had moved the VB against ASI Surendra, then deployed at Tauru police station. He said in 2020, the ASI had called him and demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 to give him a clean chit in a case. OC

Cow vigilante’s SPO dismissed

Faridabad: A Special Police Officer (SPO) deployed for the security of cow vigilante Rajkumar Panchal, also known as Bittu Bajrangi, has been dismissed from service. The decision was taken in response to an incident where Bajrangi assaulted a local resident, which was captured on video and circulated widely on social media.

