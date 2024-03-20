Gurugram administration to run awareness drive for new voters

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram , March 19

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Nishant Kumar Yadav said the administration would run a special campaign for increasing the voting percentage for the General Election. Hitesh Kumar Meena, Nodal Officer and ADC of the SVEEP programme, said a special awareness campaign would be run to encourage new voters. He said all government and private universities, colleges and other educational institutions of the district would be made partners in this programme.

Nishant Kumar Yadav has spelt out rules for the candidates filing their nominations between April 29 and May 6. In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the candidates will have to deposit election security amount of Rs 25,000.

Scheduled Caste candidates will have to deposit Rs 12,500 at the time of filing their nomination. The amount will be acceptable through cash or treasury only. The amount would not be accepted through cheque or demand draft. Yadav said while submitting the nomination papers, the candidate could bring a maximum of four persons with him. A maximum of three vehicles will be allowed within the radius of 100 metres of the RO and ARO office. He said the entire process of filling the nomination papers wouldbe videographed. The Deputy Commissioner said the candidate contesting the elections would have to give information about his education, property and if there is any FIR registered along with an affidavit in Form 26. The political party wouldhave to post the information about the cases registered against its candidates on the official website of the party.

Not only this, after filing the nomination, the candidate and the political party would have to make public the information about the criminal case at least three times in newspapers and TV channels.

Yadav today also held a meeting with representatives of various political parties and said the Election Commission had now launched a new mobile app by the name of c-Vigil. On the app, any citizen or candidate could take a photograph and send it the election Commission if the election code of conduct was being violated and action would be taken within 100 minutes. The District Election Office has also started toll free number 1950 for the convenience of the voters, on which any type of complaint or information can be sent. He said prior permission would have to be taken from the administration for using vehicles in the elections, holding rallies or processions, playing loudspeakers etc.

He said if there were 1,500 or more voters at any booth, two booths would be made there, so that the voting process could be completed on time. In such a district, a total of 62 auxiliary polling booths would be built and the number of polling stations would increase from 1,270 to 1,332.

