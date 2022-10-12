Gurugram admn decides to fine defaulters Rs 2,500 for burning stubble

Gurugram, October 12
To curtail the menace of stubble burning in this district, the Gurugram administration has decided to fine defaulters.
DC Nishant Yadav announced on Wednesday that vigilance teams at the village level will keep a tab and report any instance of stubble burning.
"As a deterrent, a fine of Rs 2,500 will be slapped on anyone found burning stubble. The district like other parts of the NCR suffers from poor air quality during winters and burning stubble could further worsen the pollution level. We have been sensitising farmers but those who don't abide by the rules will be fined," said Yadav.
He also said huge subsidy was being provided to panchayats and farmers for buying stubble management machines.
