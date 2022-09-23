Gurugram admn issues work-from-home advisory as rain lashes Delhi-NCR

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 23

Taking note of the weather, the Gurugram administration on Friday ordered all corporate offices to work from home. All private educational institutions were also advised to remain shut.

Waterlogging caused traffic jams in some areas in the morning.

"Keeping in view the heavy downpour on Thursday and forecast of heavy rains on September 23, the Gurugram District Administration has issued advisory for all corporate companies, private institutions to allow their employees to work from home in larger public interest," Deputy Commisioner Nishant Kumar Yadav wrote on Twitter.

The District Disaster Management Authority in an advisory said all corporate offices and private institutions are advised to guide employees to work from home so that traffic congestion can be avoided.

“In view of heavy rain prediction for the Gurugram district on September 23, there are chances of waterlogging and traffic congestion. Therefore, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home on Friday so that traffic congestion can be avoided and repair works of roads and drains can be carried out smoothly by civic agencies,” read the advisory.

After the traffic chaos on Thursday, the Gurugram roads looked deserted on Friday owing to the work-from-home orders in the NCR and closure of educational institutions.

However, as rains continued, cab services, online food delivery and grocery delivery services were affected.

