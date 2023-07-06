Gurugram admn shortlists 23 societies for structural audit

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, July 5

Following a visual audit of around 55 housing societies, the Gurugram administration has shortlisted 23 of them for a detailed structural audit after finding their construction quality dubious.

The visual audit was based on several parameters, including overall maintenance of the building concerned, plastering, leakage, seepage, dampness and cracks in the basement, beam, slab and floor dampness and water tanks and shafts built on the roof.

According to Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav, during the inspection, about 23 housing societies were found to be not meeting the standards and will now be examined by technical agencies hired by the administration.

These societies were found in the poorest state visually and could be perceived as a threat to residents: CHD Avenue Sector 71, NBCC Heights, Paras Dews Sector 106, Raheja Atharva, Hermiteage, Sector 103, Navodya/Raheja, Sector 102, Takshila Heights, Sector 37 C.

The other societies on the list are Ansal Estala, Vatiaka G21, Wembley Estate Sector 49, ATS Tournamile Sector 109, Centrum Park, Orris Aster Court Sector 85, North Star Apartments PVT Ltd, GPL Sector 70, Pasarvanath Greenville, Orris Carnation Sector 85, BPTP park, SS group Alminia, Aloha Apartmnet, Vipul Ltd Sector 81 and Bestech Park.

“Based on the construction quality and structural safety points spelled out be experts, we prepared a list of parameters and rated 55 societies against them and shortlisted 23. These will now be audited by technical teams,” said DC Yadav.

Based on the structural audit report by technical teams the administration will decide whether these housing societies could be repaired. Meanwhile, the second phase of the structural audit of the 15 societies audited earlier will commence on July 10. The first audit report of these societies found faults that could be repaired.