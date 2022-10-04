 Gurugram Assistant District Attorney booked on rape charge : The Tribune India

ADA files complaint against woman lawyer for extortion

Photo for representation. File photo

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 3

A woman lawyer has filed a rape case against an Assistant District Attorney (ADA) of Gurugram district. Meanwhile, the ADA has also filed a complaint mentioning that the woman was demanding extortion of Rs 10 lakh from him by threatening to implicate him in a false case.

The ADA in the complaint mentioned that a woman lawyer was calling on his phone for the past several days. She wanted to befriend him. But when he refused to do so, she started pressuring and threatening to implicate him in a false case and demanded Rs 10 lakh, he stated.

“She also misbehaved with my wife by calling on the phone number of the school where she works. Finally, I approached the police,” the ADA said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the woman lawyer under Sections 389 (putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt in order to commit extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at the Sadar police station.

“An FIR has been registered and the probe is underway,” said Inspector Ved Prakash, SHO of the Sadar police station.

The lawyer in her complaint mentioned that the ADA sedated and then raped her. She said that the ADA asked her to meet at Sector 15 for a meeting with a client on August 11. He then took her to an Oyo hotel, where he had already booked a room. In the room, Yadav offered her water, after drinking which she lost consciousness, the woman said.

When she gained consciousness that realised that she had been raped, the woman said. Following her complaint, an FIR has been registered against the ADA under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at the Civil Lines police station.

“We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law,” said Inspector Pankaj Kumar, SHO of Civil lines police station.

