Gurugram authorities plan electric bus depot

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 6

Under the proposed addition of electric buses to the existing Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) bus fleet, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) plans to convert the Sector-10 bus depot into an electric bus depot equipped with all modern needs. The conversion was discussed today at the 53rd Core Planning Cell Meeting chaired by CEO, GMDA, Sudhir Rajpal.

The matter was presented by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Model Transit System (DIMTS) in view of the proposed addition of electric buses to the existing GMCBL fleet. The addition of a supplementary electric sub-station of 4 MVA, provision of e-bus charging bays, extension of fire detection alarm system, installation of CCTV cameras, construction of trenches for cabling to connect additional electric substation to charging bays were among the key electric and infrastructure development works outlined to establish the electric bus depot and facilitate the smooth functioning of the electric buses. Mani Ram Sharma, Chief General Manager, Mobility Division, submitted that the electric buses are likely to be in position of plying by the mid of 2023. Meanwhile, it may take six months to execute the electric bus depot project which is required to be completed before the buses start plying on the city roads.

Rajpal directed to examine the feasibility of emergency arrangements or a double source system in case of failure of electrical supply to ensure that bus service operations are not affected. He also directed to examine the load availability with DHBVN.