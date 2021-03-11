Gurugram authority to start special ‘Uber’ bus service

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, April 28

In a unique endeavour, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority will start a special ‘Uber’ bus service to make public transport more convenient and hassle-free for people.

Board of Directors of Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Services Pvt Ltd has decided to start a special bus service where commuters can book their rides through the cab aggregator Uber app. The meeting which was held in the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) office was chaired by Sudhir Rajpal, CEO, GMDA & Chairperson, GMCBL.

This special bus service will initially be run on pilot basis for nine months with two buses each plying on two routes. The routes planned are: Badshahpur Bus Stand to Huda City Centre Metro Station (UP-Down) and BPTP Astaire Garden Sec-70 TO DLF Cyber Park Shankar Chowk (UP –Down).

Under this unique arrangement, Uber will enable booking of seat in the bus through its app, making it the first-of-its-kind service in the country.

The timings for the buses on these routes will be morning 7 am till 12 noon and evening 3 pm till 8 pm. Each bus will do three round trips in the morning and three in the evening. The frequency of the departures will be 1 hour, considering a 2-hour turn-around time for each bus taking the total departures per day to 24 (12 departures per bus or 6 round trips per bus.)

“This unique collaboration of with Uber for reserving seats in Gurugram buses will be a unique milestone for the public transport service not just in the city, but in the entire country. To enable reserving an assured seat via the Uber app will offer much ease to the commuters availing the bus service. Additionally, fewer stops will enable residents to reach their destination faster. It is an initiative to encourage Gurugram residents to choose public transport which will not just ease the overall traffic load on the road, but is also a step forward for a cleaner environment,” Rajpal said.