Gurugram bizman beats up security guard

Gurugram, August 29
A businessman, a resident of a high-rise residential society, was arrested by the Gurugram police today for allegedly misbehaving and thrashing a security guard and a lift operator of the society where he lives.
The arrested accused is identified as Varun Nath (39), a resident of flat 1,402, Tower 12 of the Close North Society, located in the Sector 50 area, said the police. Angry for being trapped in the lift, the accused not only thrashed the security guard and lift operator but also misbehaved with them this morning. The entire act was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the society. The accused can be seen shouting at the security guard and slapping him many times just outside the lift, using harsh language in a video clip that went viral on social media.
After the video clip went viral, the security guards gathered and protested at the gate of the society. A police team reached the spot and the security guard filed a complaint with the police. According to the complaint filed by security guard Ashok Kumar, a native of UP, he was on duty this morning when the incident took place.
Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Varun Nath. “With reference to a video clip of a security guard being beaten up, we registered a case just after receiving a complaint,” said Virender Vij, DCP, east.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...