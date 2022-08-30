Gurugram bizman beats up security guard

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 29

A businessman, a resident of a high-rise residential society, was arrested by the Gurugram police today for allegedly misbehaving and thrashing a security guard and a lift operator of the society where he lives.

The arrested accused is identified as Varun Nath (39), a resident of flat 1,402, Tower 12 of the Close North Society, located in the Sector 50 area, said the police. Angry for being trapped in the lift, the accused not only thrashed the security guard and lift operator but also misbehaved with them this morning. The entire act was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the society. The accused can be seen shouting at the security guard and slapping him many times just outside the lift, using harsh language in a video clip that went viral on social media.

After the video clip went viral, the security guards gathered and protested at the gate of the society. A police team reached the spot and the security guard filed a complaint with the police. According to the complaint filed by security guard Ashok Kumar, a native of UP, he was on duty this morning when the incident took place.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Varun Nath. “With reference to a video clip of a security guard being beaten up, we registered a case just after receiving a complaint,” said Virender Vij, DCP, east.

#gurugram