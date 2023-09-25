Gurugram: BJP holds protest against Haryana Congress chief

Gurugram, September 24
BJP workers staged a demonstration at the Aggarwal Dharamshala Chowk here on Sunday over Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan’s controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Manohar Lal Khattar.
The BJP workers raised slogans against the Congress and Bhan during their demonstration and also burnt the Haryana Congress chief’s effigy. They hit out at Bhan for making such statements despite holding such a prominent position and demanded his apology on the matter.
