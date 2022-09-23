Gurugram BJP leader’s murder: Brother-in-law arrested for killing him over love marriage

Gurugram, September 22
The special task force (STF) have nabbed the main accused in the murder of local BJP leader Sukhbir Khatana alias Sukhi, who was former deputy vice president of Sohna Market Committee. Sukhi was gunned down on September 1 at a showroom, located on Gurudwara Road near Sadar Bazaar in broad daylight.
The arrested accused has been identified as Chaman alias Pawan, a resident of Badshahpur, who is brother-in-law of deceased Sukhbir Khatana. The accused confessed that he killed Sukhbir due to rivalry over love marriage with his sister. The accused will be produced in a city court, said STF.
“In 2008, Sukhbir had a love marriage with my sister Pushpa and after which I developed a rivalry with him. To eliminate Sukhbir, I came in touch with gangster Vikram alias Papla Gujjar 11 and started working for his gang. I hatched a conspiracy to kill Sukhbir along with Papla and other associates and finally gunned down Sikhbir,” said Chaman in his confession before STF.
Jaibir Singh Rathee, SP, STF, Gurugram, said the accused was an active member of the Papla Gujjar gang and involved in nine cases of heinous crimes. “Our team nabbed him from Badshahpur last night. The accused confessed that after conducting recce for two week they finally gunned down Sukhbir alias Sukhi on September 1 after firing about 14 bullets on him. Chaman’s associates were identified as Rahul, Ankul, Deepak and Yogesh alias Silu. Silu has been nabbed already and we are conducting raids to nab other accused, said SP Rathee.
Sukhbir Khatana’s son had accused Chaman and his companions for killing his father. On his complaint, an FIR was registered at the Civil Lines police station.
The local police nabbed one shooter Yogesh alias Silu after four days of murder and later the case was transferred to STF.
“We will take the accused into police remand for questioning. He is being produced in a city court,” added SP Rathi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy
Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...
Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...
National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...
India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'
Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...
2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1
The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...