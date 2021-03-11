Gurugram boy nabbed for 6-year-old's murder

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 7

The Gurugram police apprehended a minor boy for allegedly murdering a 6-year-old girl whose body was found with numerous injuries marks in the IMT-Manesar area late last night. The accused had also allegedly murdered another child in 2020, said the police.

The police suspected rape,but the postmortem report has not confirmed it. The samples have been sent to the FSL for examination. The police have detained the accused boy from the same neighborhood for the murder and are questioning him.

According to the complaint, the victim’s family belongs to Uttar Pradesh and her father works in a factory.

“I have two daughters. My younger daughter asked me to give her Rs 10 to buy Frooti. I gave her the money and she went outside, but did not return till late. We started looking for her and after many hours of search, we found her battered body near a pile of bricks. We then informed the police”, the father said in his complaint. “I want strict action against whoever did this”, he said.

Following the complaint of the father of the deceased, an FIR has been registered under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC at the IMT- Manesar police station.

A senior investigating officer said deep injury marks were found on the head, eyes, and other body parts of the victim’s body. He hit her on the face to distort it and hide her identity. Her body was found on Friday near a pile of bricks only a few metres away from her house where her family lived on rent. “The detained accused was lodged in correction home, Faridabad, in a murder case of a minor boy in January, 2020. He had come home on bail on February 18 this year and again committed this crime. He has confessed to murdering the girl”, added the officer.

The police said, “In this regard, the suspected minor (delinquent child/juvenile) was questioned as per the rules and action is being taken after completing all formalities as he was found involved in the murder”.