Gurugram builders put on notice for violating norms

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, March 24

Many builders in Gurugram have gone ahead with selling flats in their projects without obtaining the mandatory occupation certificate (OC).

An OC certifies that a project is habitable and that all requisite permissions have been obtained. The Department of Town and Country Planning has identified 17 projects where flats have been sold and occupied without getting necessary clearances, thereby putting the lives of occupants at risk.

“We have issued show-cause notices to them to explain why they did so and what is the status of their OCs? We can’t risk the lives of homebuyers,” said DTP RS Bhatt. “Allowing occupation of flats without obtaining an OC is a violation of the conditions of the approved building plan… You have contravened norms and the same is liable for penal action under Section 10 of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Area Act, 1975,” reads the notice.