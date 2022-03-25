Gurugram builders put on notice for violating norms

Sumedha Sharma
Gurugram, March 24
Many builders in Gurugram have gone ahead with selling flats in their projects without obtaining the mandatory occupation certificate (OC).
An OC certifies that a project is habitable and that all requisite permissions have been obtained. The Department of Town and Country Planning has identified 17 projects where flats have been sold and occupied without getting necessary clearances, thereby putting the lives of occupants at risk.
“We have issued show-cause notices to them to explain why they did so and what is the status of their OCs? We can’t risk the lives of homebuyers,” said DTP RS Bhatt. “Allowing occupation of flats without obtaining an OC is a violation of the conditions of the approved building plan… You have contravened norms and the same is liable for penal action under Section 10 of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Area Act, 1975,” reads the notice.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety
Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...
Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...
Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case
Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7
Russia is preparing to attack Poland: Envoy
The Ambassador referred to the smoke over the Russian embass...