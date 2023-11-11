Gurugram bus fire: 2 more die, toll rises to 4

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 10

The toll in the bus fire incident that took place on Wednesday night has risen to four with the death of two young girls. A seven-year-old, identified as Ananya, succumbed to her injuries in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, while the remains of a five-year-old, Deepali, were found from the charred vehicle on Friday.

Two minor girls among victims A seven-year-old, identified as Ananya, succumbed to her injuries in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, while the remains of a five-year-old, Deepali, were found from the charred vehicle on Friday.

Ten others who suffered injuries in the incident are being treated. Two women had died while 29 others sustained serious burn injuries when fire broke out in a moving sleeper bus on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway two days ago.

A police spokesperson said the women who died earlier on Wednesday were identified as Maya (Deepali’s mother) and Gaytri (Ananya’s mother).

Sharing details, Investigating Officer Sub-Inspector Vinod Kumar said: “The Delhi police has handed over Ananya’s body to her kin after the post-mortem examination was conducted.

We have kept Deepali’s remains in the mortuary and the post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow. Besides, the bodies of the women who died earlier were also handed over to their families today.”

An FIR was registered against an unidentified person for causing death by negligence at the Sector 40 police station on Wednesday night. The Gurugram police on Thursday said they had identified the driver and his helper, and it was being ascertained whether they had any role in the incident.

“We are investigating and trying to ascertain the reason behind the fire,” said Varun Dahiya, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime). Action will be taken according to the law, ACP Dahiya added.

#Gurugram