Watch: Gurugram businessman beats up security guard, lift operator at posh society; arrested after protest

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, August 29

A businessman residing in a high-rise residential society was arrested by the Gurugram police today for allegedly misbehaving and thrashing a security guard and lift operator of his society.

The arrested accused has been identified as Varun Nath (39), a resident of ‘The Close North Society’, located in Sector 50, said police.

Angered over being trapped in the lift, the accused allegedly thrashed the security guard and lift operator and also misbehaved with them this morning. The entire act was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the society. The accused can be seen shouting at a security guard and slapped him many times just outside the lift, using harsh language in a video clip that has gone viral on social media.

After this the security guards gathered and started a protest at the gate of the society. On getting information, a police team led by Inspector Rajesh Kumar, SHO, Sector 50, reached the spot where the security guard filed a complaint.

According to complaint filed by security guard Ashok Kumar, at around 7 am in the morning, the lift of tower 12 got stuck at ground floor and the accused transporter was trapped in the lift. “He informed me through the intercom, installed inside the lift that he was trapped inside. After this the lift operator was called and it took around 5 minute to open the lift. However, after coming out the lift, Varun Nath started to abuse and also slapped me. He also thrashed the lift operator and threatened to kill us. After this we gathered and started a protest,” the security guard said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Varun Nath under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Sector 50 police station.

“We have registered a case after receiving the complaint. The accused has been arrested and we are questioning him,” said Virender Vij, DCP, East.

It may be noted that a week ago in a similar incident, a woman was arrested by the Noida police for reportedly misbehaving with a security guard at the high-rise complex where she lived. A video clip of the incident had also gone viral on social media.