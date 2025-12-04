​Gurugram businessman killed after hit by speeding car while cycling

Amitabh Jain, a 58-year-old businessman, was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Gurugram’s DLF Phase 2 area on Wednesday. He was cycling on Akashneem Marg around 7.15 am when a speeding car struck him from behind. The driver fled the scene, leaving Jain to die.

The CCTV footage shows Jain cycling in the left lane with ample space for the car to overtake. The driver didn’t stop, and Jain sustained critical injuries, succumbing to them later.

An FIR was registered against the unknown driver under Sections 106, 281, and 324(2) of the BNS at the DLF Phase 2 police station. Police retrieved the vehicle’s registration number from CCTV footage and identified the owner, who had recently sold the car. A manhunt is underway to arrest the driver.

Jain’s family suspects foul play, and locals question if it was a targeted attack due to personal enmity. The police are investigating all angles.