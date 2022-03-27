Gurugram: Chinese man arrested for staying illegally

Gurugram, March 26
The Gurugram police have arrested a 28-year-old Chinese national from a hotel located in the Old DLF area for allegedly illegally staying in India.
An FIR has been registered at Sector 14 police station. He was produced in a city court and sent to judicial custody.
According to the police, the accused has been identified as Wang Yanam. He hails from Shandong province in China. The accused came to India in July 2021 and his visa expired on August 10, 2021. But after that, he did not apply for extension of visa and has been staying in India illegally for the past seven months, said the police.
“Following a tip-off, he was arrested under the Foreigners Act from a hotel in Sector 14. He is a service engineer and works as a supervisor in a Chinese company,” said ASI Neeraj Kumar, the investigating officer. —
