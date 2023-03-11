Gurugram civic body identifies 30 'garbage vulnerable points'

Gurugram, March 10
The local Municipal Corporation has identified 30 illegal dump yards, which it has termed as “garbage vulnerable points”. The MC has formed special teams to curb the menace of illegal dumping of waste and announced a fine of Rs 25,000.
Offenders to face Rs 25,000 fine
Public littering is a crime as per the solid waste treatment management rules. The MC has issued several warnings, but these have failed to deter people. As a result, the MC has decided to impose Rs 25,000 fine on those dumping waste illegally. PC Meena, MC Commissioner
The sites that feature on the list of garbage vulnerable points include Palam Vihar, Sectors 5, 14, 15, 31, 38, 56, 57, 61 and 65, DLF Phase-3, Wazirabad, Hans Enclave, Gurugram-Faridabad road, Nathupur and four areas near the Dwarka expressway.
“Public littering is a crime as per the solid waste treatment management rules. The MC has issued several warnings, but these have failed to deter people from dumping garbage in the open. As a result, the civic body has decided to impose fine on those dumping waste illegally,” said MC Commissioner PC Meena.
He has asked sanitation workers to devise an inspection mechanism, as per which they can monitor the 30 garbage vulnerable points across the city, lift the garbage within two hours of being dumped and penalise offenders.
Offenders would be fined Rs 25,000 on the spot and their vehicles would be impounded, said Meena.
About 1,000 sanitation workers have been assigned the task to monitor the 30 points.
The MC, meanwhile, has started marking the attendance of sanitation workers.
Naresh Kumar, MC Joint Commissioner, said: “The MC has received several complaints about sanitation workers skipping duty. Regularity will be the key now. The MC has asked inspectors to mark attendance digitally.”
Civic body officials said executive engineers would devise a plan, and supervise and monitor the work of sanitation agencies hired by the MC and shall maintain a record of such checks.
MC officials said residents could report incidents of illegal dumping of garbage on the toll-free number 18001801817.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded worldwide
FDIC to sell bank assets; 'chaos' reported amid withdrawals
PM Modi, Australian counterpart Albanese resolve to work together to combat terrorism
Ways to deal with global terrorism figured prominently durin...
Bipartisan bill introduced in US House to improve legal immigration
Introduced by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi the Eliminatin...
3 held by Delhi Police for harassing, groping Japanese woman on Holi
The video showed a group of men smearing colour on a foreign...
You can trouble me by putting me in jail but cannot break my spirit: Manish Sisodia
The CBI arrested the AAP leader on February 26 in connection...