Gurugram civic body identifies 30 'garbage vulnerable points'

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 10

The local Municipal Corporation has identified 30 illegal dump yards, which it has termed as “garbage vulnerable points”. The MC has formed special teams to curb the menace of illegal dumping of waste and announced a fine of Rs 25,000.

Offenders to face Rs 25,000 fine Public littering is a crime as per the solid waste treatment management rules. The MC has issued several warnings, but these have failed to deter people. As a result, the MC has decided to impose Rs 25,000 fine on those dumping waste illegally. PC Meena, MC Commissioner

The sites that feature on the list of garbage vulnerable points include Palam Vihar, Sectors 5, 14, 15, 31, 38, 56, 57, 61 and 65, DLF Phase-3, Wazirabad, Hans Enclave, Gurugram-Faridabad road, Nathupur and four areas near the Dwarka expressway.

“Public littering is a crime as per the solid waste treatment management rules. The MC has issued several warnings, but these have failed to deter people from dumping garbage in the open. As a result, the civic body has decided to impose fine on those dumping waste illegally,” said MC Commissioner PC Meena.

He has asked sanitation workers to devise an inspection mechanism, as per which they can monitor the 30 garbage vulnerable points across the city, lift the garbage within two hours of being dumped and penalise offenders.

Offenders would be fined Rs 25,000 on the spot and their vehicles would be impounded, said Meena.

About 1,000 sanitation workers have been assigned the task to monitor the 30 points.

The MC, meanwhile, has started marking the attendance of sanitation workers.

Naresh Kumar, MC Joint Commissioner, said: “The MC has received several complaints about sanitation workers skipping duty. Regularity will be the key now. The MC has asked inspectors to mark attendance digitally.”

Civic body officials said executive engineers would devise a plan, and supervise and monitor the work of sanitation agencies hired by the MC and shall maintain a record of such checks.

MC officials said residents could report incidents of illegal dumping of garbage on the toll-free number 18001801817.