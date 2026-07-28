Gurugram civic panel clears Rs 171 crore for 26 infrastructure projects

The Finance and Contract Committee (FCC) of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Tuesday gave administrative approval to 26 development works worth Rs 171 crore, in its ninth meeting chaired by Mayor Rajrani Malhotra at the Municipal Corporation office.

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The approved works are aimed at strengthening basic infrastructure across the city and include construction and reconstruction of roads, expansion of drinking water and sewerage networks, storm water drainage, strengthening of the electrical system, installation of CCTV cameras in Sadar Bazar, and technology-based water management systems.

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The committee gave priority to basic facilities that have been pending in various city wards for nearly a decade, including drinking water supply, sewer lines, rainwater drainage, road reconstruction and interlocking tiles.

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Approval was also given for installing electro-magnetic flow meters, SCADA systems and RTU panels at MCG’s boosting stations, setting up a reserve store to deal with emergencies, installing LED street lights across various areas, and setting up 235 CCTV cameras in Sadar Bazar.

Areas that received approval for development works include Khandsa, Sector-10, Saraswati Enclave, Malibu Town, Tigra, Sector-50, Mohammadpur Jharsa, Darbaripur, Arjun Nagar, Sikandarpur, Dundahera, Sarhaul, Sector-22A, Palam Vihar, Sector-17A, Sector-17C and South City-1, with works related to roads, drinking water, sewerage and drainage.

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The committee directed officials to complete all projects with quality and within timelines so that citizens benefit at the earliest.

Mayor Malhotra said providing better basic facilities to every citizen of Gurugram was her top priority, adding that the works approved by the FCC would give the city’s road, drinking water, sewerage and drainage systems new strength. She said her effort was to ensure quality, transparency and timeliness in development works so citizens could benefit as soon as possible.

MC Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said implementation of all approved projects would be ensured within the fixed time-frame in a quality manner, with regular monitoring of each work and officials directed for timely execution. He added that MCG remained fully committed to the overall and sustainable development of Gurugram.