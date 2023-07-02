Gurugram Civil Hospital goes without power for 1 hour

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 1

The Gurugram Civil Hospital was once again without power for almost one-and-a-half-hours on Saturday afternoon. As the generator was not operational, patients admitted in the hospital had a tough time. The hospital management said it was due to faulty power supply.

Sample testing that was going on in lab was also affected. The supply was restored at 2.30 pm.

Dr NK Garg, Principal Medical Officer (PMO), said the generator did not work after the power failure. Instructions have been given to the technical team to repair

the generator.

It may be noted that in the month of April, a similar situation arose when there was a power outage for two days in the Civil Hospital and patients did not get timely treatment.