Gurugram Civil Hospital goes without power for 1 hour

Gurugram, July 1
The Gurugram Civil Hospital was once again without power for almost one-and-a-half-hours on Saturday afternoon. As the generator was not operational, patients admitted in the hospital had a tough time. The hospital management said it was due to faulty power supply.
Sample testing that was going on in lab was also affected. The supply was restored at 2.30 pm.
Dr NK Garg, Principal Medical Officer (PMO), said the generator did not work after the power failure. Instructions have been given to the technical team to repair
the generator.
It may be noted that in the month of April, a similar situation arose when there was a power outage for two days in the Civil Hospital and patients did not get timely treatment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Profits tripled to Rs 1.04 lakh crore for PSU banks in 9 years, says Finance Minister
Wants momentum to continue to power economy
Amid Uniform Civil Code build-up, Parliament monsoon session from July 20 to August 11
Delhi ordinance issue to rock session, some proceedings to b...