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Home / Haryana / Gurugram Civil Hospital project set for another executing agency shift

Gurugram Civil Hospital project set for another executing agency shift

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:52 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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The long-delayed Civil Hospital project in Gurugram is headed for another change of executing agency, barely four months after it was handed over to the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), raising fresh concerns over the timeline for its construction.

Health Minister Arti Rao confirmed the proposed shift while addressing a public gathering in the city. She said the project was initially assigned to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which expressed its inability to take it up due to its existing workload. It was subsequently transferred to HSIIDC, but was now being moved out of the corporation as well.

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The minister also accused people in the camp of Rao Narbir Singh of attempting to shift the hospital from Sector 10 to areas such as the Dwarka Expressway. She alleged that vested interests were working behind the scenes to change the executing agency and derail the project.

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“There are many people who are trying to get this Civil Hospital transferred to places like the Dwarka Expressway,” she said.

Arti Rao said she and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh were working to ensure that the hospital remained in Sector 10, arguing that the facility was crucial for economically weaker sections of the city.

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“This is where the poor people live, and they are the ones who will actually benefit from it,” she said, urging political leaders not to politicise the long-pending project.

Rao Narbir Singh was unavailable for comment. A close associate said he, too, wanted the hospital to be built at the earliest.

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