Gurugram: College pupil arrested for 'raping' 16-year-old

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 14

The Gurugram police have arrested a 19-year-old college student for allegedly blackmailing and sexually assaulting a Class XI student of a reputed private school of the city.

An FIR was registered at the women police station-west, under various sections of the IPC and under the POCSO Act in this regard.

According to the complaint filed by the father of the 16-year-old girl, her daughter had become friendly with the senior student in her school a few months ago. The youth started blackmailing his daughter over some photographs and also sexually assaulted her, alleged the man.

