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Home / Haryana / Gurugram comes up with school bus evacuation plan

Gurugram comes up with school bus evacuation plan

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:32 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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Nearly 20 school buses got trapped on a flooded stretch on Monday.
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A day after Gurugram witnessed a waterlogging chaos with nearly 20 school buses stranded for hours, students travelling in them left hungry and exhausted and no police personnel at the spot, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has come up with a new school bus evacuation plan.

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The order, issued by District Magistrate-cum-DDMA Chairman Uttam Singh under Sections 30 and 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, directed the DCP (Traffic) to appoint a nodal officer within 24 hours, who will ensure waterlogging reports are sent to schools at 5.30 am, 10.30 am and 12.30 pm, and a flash update within 30 minutes of any intense spell. Spare Haryana Roadways buses are to be kept on standby, traffic teams will be deployed at choke points during dispersal time. The order will remain in force till September 30.

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On Monday, an afternoon downpour caught school transport operators unprepared. Nearly 20 buses of various schools, including Suncity School, DPS Sushant Lok, Shikshantar School, GD Goenka Public School and Heritage Xperiential Learning School, were trapped after one broke down on a flooded stretch near Rail Vihar, Sector 47. Some buses had been dispatched early because of bad weather, but remained stuck past 4 pm. Children survived on biscuits. Meetu Gupta, a Uniworld Gardens Society (Sector 47) resident, waded through waterlogged streets for 20 minutes to reach her daughter, a Class 12 student, stuck in a bus for nearly 90 minutes. “Students were without food. My daughter was exhausted and had body pain,” she said. Gupta and another parent walked in and helped several children out of the buses and escorted them to safety. Many other students stayed trapped till almost 6 pm.

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