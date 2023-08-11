Gurugram communal flare-up was not pre-planned: Police chief

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 10

The communal violence in Gurugram areas of Badshahpur Sohna and Pataudi was not pre-planned but a random flare-up. This was stated by Gurugram CP Kala Ramachandran to media here today while updating the situation in the city.

Ramachandran, while responding to a query, said police investigation had so far found no corroborative evidence to support theories of pre-planning before attacks.

“Till date, the interrogation and investigation have revealed that it was all random where people decided on the spot and went ahead. We have a case where men were having drinks and then decided to participate in a communal flare-up,” she said.

The CP said the situation was normal in the city, though miscreants try to ignite communal hatred through scattered incidents but have so far failed.

The police have registered 37 FIRs regarding communal flare-up incidents till date. Two FIRs have been lodged against hate speeches. Seventy nine persons have been arrested so far and 93 have been detained, of whom 80 have been released on bail. The security outside religious places is still in place though scaled down.

On being questioned about action against AAP leader Javed Ahmed, the prime accused of murder of a Bajrang Dal member during the Nuh violence, the CP said investigations were on.

