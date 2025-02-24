Gurugram: Congress candidate accuses BJP of using women as rubber stamps

Accusing the BJP of promoting the use of women as rubber stamps, Congress mayoral candidate Seema Pahuja has challenged BJP candidate Raj Rani Malhotra to an open debate.

Pahuja, who released her manifesto on Monday, said that while the BJP talked of women's empowerment, they chose a candidate who could not even speak for herself.

"I challenge their candidate Raj Rani Malhotra to an open debate for just 10 minutes on the city's issues and her vision. She exemplifies the BJP's agenda of making the mayor a mere rubber stamp. It is the men around her who are speaking on her behalf while she lurks behind. Gurugram needs an independent mayor to get back to its glory," said Pahuja.

Citing sanitation as the focus of her manifesto, Pahuja said that if elected, she would give the city its biggest gift by making it garbage-free. According to her proposed plan, proper sites will be designated for dumping, and door-to-door garbage collection will be improved.

"A permanent solution will be found to the waterlogging in Gurugram. Old drains will be cleaned and cemented for water drainage. Work on the construction of Gurugram's civil hospital will be started soon. She said that facilities will be increased in Sector-10 Civil Hospital. The construction work of Mata Sheetla temple will be completed soon. The construction work of the bus stand will be started as soon as possible. The roads will be made better by making them pothole-free," read her manifesto.

Seema Pahuja also said that all the squares and intersections of the city will be beautified. Parks and museums will be built in the name of Guru Dronacharya. Guru Dronacharya's temple will be expanded. RWAs will be given funds for the work. Statues of martyrs and revolutionaries will be installed in the city. Pahuja said Lt. Atul Kataria Chowk will be a top priority and will be beautified.

The manifesto talked about solving parking, stray cattle, and traffic issues in addition to streamlining various departments of the MCG.