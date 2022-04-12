Gurugram constable held for Rs1.5L bribe

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 11

A constable deployed at Kherki Daula police station was arrested by the Rohtak team of the State Vigilance Bureau on Sunday night for accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh.

He accepted bribe from a relative of an accused in a case of fraud in return of favouring the accused, who was recently arrested along with his accomplice.

The kin and his accomplice are Kuldeep and Vinit, residents of Jhajjar.

The duo sold financed cars using fake registration certificates, fake number plates after putting out sale advertisements on online portals. The accused had committed half a dozen similar frauds.

The constable has been identified as Shakti Singh, resident of ward 4, Delhi gate, Jhajjar. He was deployed at Kherki Daula police station. He got in touch with Lalit, a resident of Khajpur village in Jhajjar and Kuldeep, kin of the accused, and offered to help him out of a fraud case in return for money.

“The constable had demanded Rs 15 lakh, but the deal was finalised in Rs 12 lakhs. Lalit later contacted Rohtak vigilance and filed a complaint the constable, stating that he had asked for Rs 1.5 lakh as token money. The investigation officer of the case is also under scanner,” said Sumit Kumar, DSP, State Vigilance Bureau, Rohtak.

An FIR has been registered under Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the State Vigilance Bureau, Gurugram. —