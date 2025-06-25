DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Haryana / Gurugram cops issue over 6K challans for tinted car windows this month

Gurugram cops issue over 6K challans for tinted car windows this month

Impose ₹6-cr fine
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:50 AM Jun 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A traffic cop issues a challan to a driver for getting his car’s windows tinted.
Advertisement

The Gurugram Traffic Police issued a total of 6,110 challans to those using black films on their vehicles and imposed a fine of over Rs 6 crore during a special campaign this month.

Advertisement

As per rules, vehicles with black films on windows, except for those with specific security exemptions, are illegal. The law mandates a minimum visible light transmission (VLT) of 70 per cent for front and rear windshields and 50 per cent for side windows. This is to ensure clear visibility for drivers and to prevent misuse of tinted windows for

criminal activities.

Advertisement

In Gurugram, use of black films on car windows is a common offence of traffic rules. A senior traffic police official said due to black film on windows, it becomes difficult to view the activity going on inside the vehicle.

“With the aim of curbing all these types of activities, the Gurugram traffic police conducted a special campaign from June 1 to June 23 to curb drivers who violate traffic rules by putting black films on their vehicles,” said a spokesperson for the Gurugram traffic police.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts