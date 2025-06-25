Gurugram cops issue over 6K challans for tinted car windows this month

The Gurugram Traffic Police issued a total of 6,110 challans to those using black films on their vehicles and imposed a fine of over Rs 6 crore during a special campaign this month.

As per rules, vehicles with black films on windows, except for those with specific security exemptions, are illegal. The law mandates a minimum visible light transmission (VLT) of 70 per cent for front and rear windshields and 50 per cent for side windows. This is to ensure clear visibility for drivers and to prevent misuse of tinted windows for

criminal activities.

In Gurugram, use of black films on car windows is a common offence of traffic rules. A senior traffic police official said due to black film on windows, it becomes difficult to view the activity going on inside the vehicle.

“With the aim of curbing all these types of activities, the Gurugram traffic police conducted a special campaign from June 1 to June 23 to curb drivers who violate traffic rules by putting black films on their vehicles,” said a spokesperson for the Gurugram traffic police.