Gurugram cops nab cyber thug from Bihar

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 18

The cybercrime police arrested a man from Bihar on the charge of duping people on the pretext of providing them dealerships of Royal Enfield motorcycles.

According to the police, the suspect has been identified as Kundan Kumar, a resident of Wazirganj in Bihar. He was arrested in Bihar on May 15.

On January 19, 2021, Krishan Kumar of Gurugram had filed a complaint that he had applied for a dealership of Royal Enfield motorcycles in July 2020. He was contacted by the suspect, who promised him a dealership of the company, but duped him of Rs 3.89 lakh.

ACP (Cyber) Priyanshu Dewan said, “The suspect revealed that he used get the money transferred in different bank accounts for registration and other formalities and withdraw money using a Paytm wallet. He used to call victims from different phone numbers. We will produce him in a city court tomorrow and seek his police remand.”