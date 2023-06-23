Gurugram: Cops save the day as roads gets flooded

Gurugram, June 22
The Gurugram cops were appreciated by residents and commuters as they performed their duty for hours, standing in the rain on waterlogged roads and stretches. People praised the cops on social media while raising questions on the functioning of GMDA and MC officials. Even today, traffic cops were seen filling potholes on damaged roads.
The Gurugram traffic police also alerted residents on Twitter through a post that read: “Waterlogging has been reported in different areas. Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly.”
More than 1,000 traffic police personnel were deployed across the city. They stood with their umbrellas and raincoats on, and some without it.
The Gurugram traffic police appreciated the cops through a post on Twitter while whipping officials concerned for overlooking damaged roads and poor drainage system in the city.
