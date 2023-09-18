Gurugram cops to work with civic agencies to end traffic woes

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 17

As the city struggles with traffic congestion, the Gurugram police will now identify key congestion hotspots in collaboration with GMDA and MCG. The police will identify spots where traffic slows down on a regular basis and find out reasons for it and then coordinate with civic agencies to remove them.

Black spots reduced to seven Black spots in the city have come down to seven from 15 due to design improvement, better lighting, police deployment, signages and other measures. Virender Vij, DCP, Traffic

Police Commissioner Vikas Arora held a traffic and road safety review meeting on Saturday over the traffic movement on NH-8, KMP, Sohna Road and other highways. The traffic police listed Udyog Vihar, Old Gurgaon Road, Subhash Chowk, Galleria Market, Sushant Lok, Sadar Bazaar, Old Railway Road and Sheetla Mata Road among the areas suffering from maximum congestion.

DCP, Traffic, Virender Vij said traffic congestion was reported from several spots regularly due to a lack of parking facilities. During the review of “black spots”, it was highlighted that 15 such spots existed earlier, but only seven remained, but they are on highways. “We are now trying to identify every area under each police station that may have reported even a single accident so that the cause of the accident could be removed,” he said.

