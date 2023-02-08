Gurugram couple arrested for torturing, sexually harassing minor domestic help

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 8

A Gurugram couple has been arrested by local police for allegedly torturing and sexually harassing their minor domestic help for the past few months. The couple from New Colony here, who work in private companies, were produced in a city court today, which sent the husband in 3-day police remand while the wife was sent into judicial custody.

A joint team of police and NGO Sakhi on Tuesday rescued a 14-year-old girl hired by the couple to care for their child. Several injuries were found on her hands, feet and mouth, the police said.

According to the police, the arrested couple has been identified as Manish Khattar (36) and his wife Kamaljeet Kaur (34), residents of New Colony area. Kaur is working as a public relation officer with a private company while his husband works with an insurance company, said police.

According to the complaint filed by Pinky Malik, the Sakhi centre in-charge, the girl from Ranchi (Jharkhand) was hired through a placement agency. The couple made her work all day and also beat her mercilessly daily.

Along with not letting her sleep the whole night, they also didn’t give her any food. Her mouth was completely swollen while injury marks were found everywhere on her body, Malik alleged.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital in critical condition and is under treatment, said police.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple hired the girl five months ago to take care of their three-and-a-half-year-old daughter. During this period, both the husband and the wife used to beat her daily. She was also sexually harassed, the police said.

The child was not given food and used to eat leftover food thrown in the dustbin.

An FIR was registered against the couple under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the POCSO Act at New Colony police station.

“We have arrested the accused couple who confessed to the crime. After being produced in a city court we have taken accused Khattar on three days police remand while his wife sent into judicial custody. Further probe is underway”, said Inspector Dinkar, SHO of New Colony police station.

