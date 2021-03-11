Gurugram: CWG winners honoured

Gurugram, August 16
“We are the sports capital of the nation and everybody is looking up to us,” said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at an event here today while honouring CommonWealth Games participants and medal winners.
Out of the 215 players participating in this year’s Commonwealth Games, 42 were from Haryana and have won 20 medals out of the country’s total 61 medals.
Khattar said medal winning sportspersons needed to go beyond winning individual medals and inspired others so that one medal could yield another five.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jaishankar defends India's decision to buy discounted Russian oil amid Moscow's ongoing war with Ukraine
India has never been defensive about its stand on buying Rus...
Kashmiri Pandit’s killing: J-K admn moves to attach house of terrorist; police arrest father, 3 brothers for sheltering him
Police say Adil Wani killed Sunil Kumar Bhat in an orchard i...