Gurugram: CWG winners honoured

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 16

“We are the sports capital of the nation and everybody is looking up to us,” said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at an event here today while honouring CommonWealth Games participants and medal winners.

Out of the 215 players participating in this year’s Commonwealth Games, 42 were from Haryana and have won 20 medals out of the country’s total 61 medals.

Khattar said medal winning sportspersons needed to go beyond winning individual medals and inspired others so that one medal could yield another five.

#CWG 2022 #gurugram #manohar lal khattar