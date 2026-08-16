DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Gurugram cyber police nab 14 fraudsters in a week, recover just 1 phone

Gurugram cyber police nab 14 fraudsters in a week, recover just 1 phone

Arrests span investment, trading, task and fake challan scams; police warn against ‘digital arrest’ threats and fraudulent apps and links

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 08:23 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

Gurugram Cyber Police arrested 14 alleged fraudsters between August 3 and 9 in a crackdown on investment, trading, task-based and fake challan-link scams, but recovered just one mobile phone from the accused.

Advertisement

The arrests were made under the supervision of ACP Cyber Crime Gaurav Phogat. According to the police, the accused were allegedly part of networks operating across multiple states and used different methods to target victims in Gurugram and elsewhere.

Advertisement

The scams included fake investment tips, trading applications promising quick returns, WhatsApp messages offering easy money for completing online tasks, and fraudulent links sent in the name of challan payments.

Advertisement

Police said another growing tactic involves fraudsters posing as CBI, police, NCB or other government officials. The accused allegedly threaten victims with arrest and use the pretext of a “digital arrest” to keep them on video calls and pressure them into transferring money.

The recovery of just one mobile phone in 14 arrests highlights the difficulty investigators face in tracking such networks, which often operate remotely and leave little digital evidence at the point of arrest.

Advertisement

Cyber Crime Police Station teams said investigations against such networks are continuing, with technical surveillance being used to identify suspects operating from different states.

Police have advised residents not to click on unsolicited links, download unknown applications or trust messages promising quick returns through investments, trading or online tasks. Citizens have also been warned against calls from unknown persons claiming to be government officials and demanding immediate payments to avoid arrest.

Any suspected cyber fraud can be reported on the National Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930, police said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts