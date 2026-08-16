Gurugram cyber police nab 14 fraudsters in a week, recover just 1 phone

Gurugram Cyber Police arrested 14 alleged fraudsters between August 3 and 9 in a crackdown on investment, trading, task-based and fake challan-link scams, but recovered just one mobile phone from the accused.

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The arrests were made under the supervision of ACP Cyber Crime Gaurav Phogat. According to the police, the accused were allegedly part of networks operating across multiple states and used different methods to target victims in Gurugram and elsewhere.

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The scams included fake investment tips, trading applications promising quick returns, WhatsApp messages offering easy money for completing online tasks, and fraudulent links sent in the name of challan payments.

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Police said another growing tactic involves fraudsters posing as CBI, police, NCB or other government officials. The accused allegedly threaten victims with arrest and use the pretext of a “digital arrest” to keep them on video calls and pressure them into transferring money.

The recovery of just one mobile phone in 14 arrests highlights the difficulty investigators face in tracking such networks, which often operate remotely and leave little digital evidence at the point of arrest.

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Cyber Crime Police Station teams said investigations against such networks are continuing, with technical surveillance being used to identify suspects operating from different states.

Police have advised residents not to click on unsolicited links, download unknown applications or trust messages promising quick returns through investments, trading or online tasks. Citizens have also been warned against calls from unknown persons claiming to be government officials and demanding immediate payments to avoid arrest.

Any suspected cyber fraud can be reported on the National Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930, police said.