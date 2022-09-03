Gurugram DC told to update voter list of municipal bodies

Chandigarh, September 2
The State Election Commission (SEC) directed the Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer (Panchayat), Gurugram, to update the voter list of the newly constituted local body of Pataudi Mandi and 10 gram panchayats.
The state recently constituted the Pataudi Mandi Municipal Council by including Pataudi and Haily Mandi municipal committees besides 10 gram panchayats.
A spokesperson said the voter list would be updated and published on September 9.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment on Sunday
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party l...
Noted journalist P Sainath announces returning Basavashree award after pontiff's arrest
In a series of tweets on Friday, Sainath makes his decision ...
3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case
Sandeep Nangal Ambian was killed at a kabaddi tournament at ...
3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh
Eyewitnesses say the speeding BMW driver coming from the Tra...