Gurugram DC told to update voter list of municipal bodies

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 2

The State Election Commission (SEC) directed the Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer (Panchayat), Gurugram, to update the voter list of the newly constituted local body of Pataudi Mandi and 10 gram panchayats.

The state recently constituted the Pataudi Mandi Municipal Council by including Pataudi and Haily Mandi municipal committees besides 10 gram panchayats.

A spokesperson said the voter list would be updated and published on September 9.

