Gurugram deploys QRTs to combat waterlogging

In a major push to fortify the city’s civic resilience ahead of the monsoon, the Haryana government has ordered the immediate deployment of Quick Response Teams (QRTs) at critical hotspots to ensure "zero tolerance" for waterlogging disruptions.

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The directive was issued by D S Dhesi, Principal Advisor, Urban Development, Government of Haryana, while chairing the 9th District Coordination Meeting at the Mini Secretariat on Wednesday.

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The high-level session, attended by heads of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), focused on inter-departmental synergy to accelerate long-pending infrastructure and environmental projects.

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Dhesi emphasised a proactive mechanism to prevent the perennial issue of flooded roads. QRTs will be stationed at high-alert zones including Subhash Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Sheetla Mata Mandir Road and Signature Tower.

"Mobile teams must remain stationed at critical points for immediate on-ground response," Dhesi directed the MCG Commissioner, stressing that pumping machinery and manpower must be ready 24/7.

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For Sector 32-38, construction of a storm water drain near Tau Devi Lal Stadium has been progressing to channelise discharge toward the Badshapur drain, aiming to relieve Medanta Road. Narsinghpur has targeted drainage augmentation is underway to fix recurring bottlenecks.

For Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), storm water from Ghata to Vatika Chowk will be diverted to the Badshahpur (Kost) Nallah, while the stretch from Vatika Chowk to NH-48 will feed into the Leg 4 drain.

Dhesi also ordered NHAI and GMDA to integrate surface drains along the Sohna Road corridor into the master drainage network to prevent localised flooding.

In a strategic shift toward decentralised waste management, the meeting reviewed the master sewer network in Sectors 81-115.

While 68 km of the 70 km network is complete, Shri Dhesi announced a pilot initiative for Micro Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs).

MCM, MCG and GMDA will each construct one Micro STP at locations identified by HSVP. Tenders for these projects are expected to be floated within 10 days.

Additionally, large-scale capacity is being added. In Sector 107, 100 MLD STP tender to be floated by May 10.

In Naurangpur, 40 MLD STP tender expected within the week. To alleviate Gurugram’s notorious traffic congestion, several key projects were put on the fast track.

For the Dadi Sati Chowk flyover, the tender has already been out. This project would be vital for connecting Manesar with the Dwarka Expressway.

For the Millennium City Centre underpass, a tender will be floated within the next month to improve circulation in the city's commercial hub.

The Sector 72 boosting station pipeline has been slated for commissioning by May 15, boosting supply to nearby sectors.

The meeting also addressed air quality and waste management under the CAQM City Action Plan. Dhesi mandated strict adherence to dust mitigation and green belt maintenance.

Regarding the Bandhwari landfill MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya confirmed that the removal of legacy waste is being monitored daily.

Furthermore, a fresh tender for door-to-door municipal solid waste collection has been floated to streamline the city's cleanliness drive.