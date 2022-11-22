Gurugram: Dog-bite victim yet to get compensation, files plea

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 21

Even after five days, Munni, who was awarded a compensation of Rs 2 lakh by the consumer forum in a dog bite case, is yet to get the amount.

Munni, who works as a domestic help in the Civil Line, was attacked by a foreign breed dog while she was on her way to work with her sister-in-law on August 11.

The forum had directed Municipal Corporation of Gurugram to provide the compensation and banned 11 breeds of ferocious dogs. The court had allowed MCG to get the compensation from the owners of the dog. Both orders are yet to be complied.

Meanwhile, Munni has filed a petition for the order’s compliance. “We have filed for immediate compliance of the orders. This is not victim specific but in public interest. Vanity rearing or breeding of dogs cannot be justified or tolerated as human lives are more valuable. We are fighting for uprooting the fatal trend and hold all accountable including civic authorities, who are supposed to ensure safety to all,” Sandeep Saini, Munni’s lawyer, said .

Munni had suffered critical injuries on her head and face and was referred from the civil hospital in Gurugram to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital.

“I am a maid and for people like me my work is most important. I lost my work as I was away for treatment. I still wake up screaming at night with nightmares of a dog mauling me. I don’t step out of home unaccompanied as I shudder seeing a dog,” Munni said. She added that the owner would only pay the compensation as no other punishment exist for such incidents. “I am still to get compensation,” says Munni.

CBI seeks time We have filed for immediate compliance with the orders. This is in public interest. Vanity rearing or breeding of dogs cannot be justified or tolerated. We are fighting for uprooting the fatal trend and hold all accountable. — Sandeep Saini, Munni’s lawyer

#gurugram