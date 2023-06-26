Gurugram: Domestic helps loot jewellery, valuables after drugging family members

PTI

Gurugram, June 26

Two domestic helps allegedly decamped with gold ornaments and other valuables from a house in the Civil Lines area here after drugging an elderly woman, her son and two other servants, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the late evening on June 22 when the duo -- Anita and Jagat -- served tea laced with sedatives to the complainant Navin Pal Singh Yadav, his mother and two other servants of the house around 9 pm, they added.

Once the four persons started feeling dizzy, the accused broke open an almirah and began looting the jewellery and other valuables. Yadav went to his room upstairs around 9.40 pm after giving medicine to one of the servants who was feeling unwell after having the tea, the complaint said.

Yadav spotted the accused duo in his room but could not catch them as he was feeling dizzy, the police said, adding that the entire incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the house.

After the incident, Yadav fell sick for two days and reported the robbery to the police on Sunday.

An FIR has been registered against Anita and Jagat, who are natives of Nepal, under Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 34 (common intention), and 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

“We are investigating the matter and are trying to nab the accused,” a senior police officer said.

