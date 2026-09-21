Gurugram: Driving while using mobile: 94 fined Rs 4.70L in 18 days

The Gurugram Traffic Police issued 94 challans to motorists for using mobile phones while driving during a special drive conducted from September 1 to September 18, imposing fines totalling Rs 4.70 lakh.

The 18-day campaign targeted drivers found talking on or handling phones behind the wheel, a habit police describe as a major cause of road accidents. Traffic teams kept intensive watch on violators and took action against those flouting the rules.

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The police said using a mobile phone while driving diverts the driver’s attention from the road and significantly increases the risk of serious accidents. They warned that even a moment of carelessness can lead to a grave accident, endangering not only the driver, but also passengers, pedestrians and other road users.

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In a city known for heavy daily commuter traffic, distracted driving remains a persistent concern for enforcement agencies. The latest drive underlines the continued focus of the police on the issue.

The police said their primary objective was to ensure smooth, safe and orderly movement of traffic in Gurugram. To this end, the department regularly conducts special enforcement drives and takes strict action against those who violate traffic rules.

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Alongside enforcement, the public is being sensitised through various awareness initiatives to encourage compliance with traffic rules and ensuring the safety of others. The Gurugram Police appealed to all people not to use mobile phones while driving and strictly follow all traffic rules. Adopting safe driving practices, they said, could help reduce road accidents and enable everyone to reach their destination safely.

Using a handheld mobile phone while driving is a traffic violation that can invite a challan. Motorists can avoid both penalty and possible crash by setting up navigation before starting the journey, keeping the phone out of reach, and pulling over at a safe spot if a call or message cannot wait.