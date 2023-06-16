Gurugram: Ex-dean’s bail plea rejected

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 15

Dr Dhirendra Kaushik, who was dean of the pharma wing of Gurugram University, did not get relief from the court in the case of sexual exploitation of a woman assistant professor working in the same university, said the police.

On behalf of the lawyer of the accused, an anticipatory bail petition was filed in the court, arguing that he has been implicated in a false case. It was argued that the assistant professor, in connivance with another assistant professor, had lodged a false FIR. Opposing the petition, the prosecutor argued that the accused tried to delete the CCTV footage from the camera installed on the university campus. While doing this, the investigating officer himself caught him. The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Tarun Singal on Wednesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the accused.

An FIR was registered against Dr Kaushik on April 29 at the women police station in Sector 51 after he was accused of sexual harassment.

After an FIR was registered against Dr Kaushik, he was removed from all posts in the university. He also claimed the allegations to be fabricated. A senior police officer said Dr Kaushik is absconding, and they are trying to arrest him.