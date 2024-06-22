Gurugram: Fake call centre busted,14 held

Gurugram, June 21
The Gurugram police on Friday busted another fake call centre, which used to dupe people in the name of online sale of herbal medicines for sexual health problems. At least 14 cyber criminals, including five women, were arrested from the call centre.
Three mobile phones, 65 SIM cards, one CPU and medicines used by them in cheating have been recovered from their possession. A similar fraud was busted by the Gurugram police a couple of days ago.
Sohna Assistant Commissioner of Police Vipin Ahlawat said a police team led by Inspector Naveen Kumar, SHO, Police Station Cyber Crime (West), Gurugram, busted a call centre in Udyog Vihar Phase 5, Gurugram, on the basis of a tip-off. The cops have registered a criminal case under Sections 66D, 420 and 120B of the IPC against the fraudsters at the Cyber Crime Police Station (west), Gurugram.
During police interrogation, it was found that they used to put advertisements on Google in the name of selling herbal sexual medicines online on the instructions of one Abhay Shukla, who was the kingpin of this racket. When people used to contact the fraudsters, they used to take orders from them and get the money deposited in different bank accounts and send fake goods to the people. Apart from this, they used to commit fraud by getting money from those people through QR code/UPI ID in the name of different charges.
