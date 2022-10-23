Gurugram, Faridabad to be model electric mobility cities

PTI

Chandigarh, October 22

The cities of Gurugram and Faridabad will be declared model electric mobility (EM) cities with phase-wise goals to adopt electric vehicles (EVs), charging infrastructure to achieve 100 per cent e-mobility.

A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting of the standing finance committee held today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The committee approved giving a subsidy of Rs 164.66 crore per year to electric vehicle manufacturing companies under the Haryana Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2022.

The policy encourages new manufacturing in EV technology and also encourages existing automobile manufacturers to diversify in the EV domain.