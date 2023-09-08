Gurugram: Fire breaks out in MLA apartments

Gurugram, September 7
Seven members of the Korean Embassy were rescued from a flat at the Haryana Janpartinidhi (MLA) Apartments in Sector 28 by a team of the fire brigade after a fire broke out on Thursday afternoon.
Two fire engines were pressed into service, and the blaze was brought under control after about an hour of efforts.
Items worth lakhs were gutted in the flames. A short circuit is suspected to have caused the incident, a fire official said.
According to the official, they were alerted around 3 pm about a fire breaking out at a ground-floor flat in the apartments, which prompted a fire brigade team, led by fire officer Nitish Bhardwaj, to rush to the spot.
The firefighters rescued all seven Korean nationals — five women and two men — who had been trapped inside.
“All seven people were taken out safely in about 15 minutes. Our team faced some difficulty in talking to them as no translator was present on the spot,” said Bhardwaj.
An initial investigation suggests that the fire occurred due to a short circuit in the air-conditioner, the fire officer added. Further probe into the incident is under way.
