Gurugram firecrackers explosion: 3 members of family succumb to injuries

Gurugram, October 16
Three members of a family have succumbed to injuries sustained in a firecrackers explosion at their home in a village in Gurugram last week, police said on Sunday.
Six people, including four members of the family of Bhagwan Das, were injured critically in the explosion at Nakhrola village here on Wednesday.
Bhagwan Das, 40, who suffered 90 per cent burns, died at the AIIMS Friday night, while his son Manish and daughter Chhavi died on Sunday, the police said.
Manish, 20, was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi and Chhavi, 12, was admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital.
There was no significant improvement in the condition of the other three injured, police inspector Rajendra Singh said.
According to the police, Bhagwan Das used to supply firecrackers for use in weddings and other functions.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not scared of being arrested, BJP wants to send me to jail in 'fake' case: Sisodia on CBI questioning
Sisodia also linked his questioning with elections in Gujara...
Congress presidential polls LIVE UPDATES: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul cast vote in Kharge vs Tharoor contest
Chidambaram 1st voter in Congress election for a non-Gandhi ...
PM Modi, Kejriwal wish Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his birthday
Bhagwant Mann turns 49 today
PM Modi releases 12th installment of Rs 16,000 crore to eligible farmers under PM-KISAN
With this, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries...
All subsidised fertilisers to be marketed under single brand ‘Bharat’; launched by PM at Kisan Samman Sammelan
Modi also inaugurated 600 PM Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PM-KSK...