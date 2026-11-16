Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Gurugram firm directors among 9 accused of running international sex racket

Gurugram firm directors among 9 accused of running international sex racket

The complaint alleges that a network operating across several countries was involved in trafficking women and using properties in Gurugram to facilitate the alleged racket

article_Author
Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:08 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Nine persons, including directors of a prominent private company in Gurugram, have been accused of operating an international sex racket and exploiting foreign women.

The Gurugram police have launched an investigation into the allegations following a complaint by Gurugram-based NGO Vanshni Foundation. The organisation had submitted a complaint in September, seeking a thorough investigation into the matter.

The complaint alleges that a network operating across several countries, including Russia, Tunisia and Dubai, was involved in trafficking women and using properties in Gurugram to facilitate the alleged racket. Following the complaint, the police issued notices to nine suspects and entrusted the investigation to the ACP, Udyog.

According to the complaint, women were allegedly brought from different countries through an organised network and housed in residential societies and other properties associated with the company, where they were forced into prostitution. The foundation has also raised concerns about the ages of some of the women, suggesting the possible exploitation of minors.

Advertisement

The complaint also refers to two cases registered at the Sohna City police station in 2023 and 2024. The foundation’s authorised representative, Sanjana Yadav, has claimed that digital data allegedly recovered from the mobile phones and laptops of individuals arrested in these cases points to activities linked to the network.

The complaint further refers to the alleged movement of women, arrangements for their accommodation, circulation of photographs and provision of sexual services, purportedly to influence government officials.

The foundation has also claimed that police raids were conducted in 2024 at certain properties allegedly linked to the group, during which a sex racket involving foreign women was uncovered. The complaint further mentions cases registered at the Bhondsi police station.

Advertisement

Foundation Director Swati Chaudhary said the organisation had approached the police with a complaint based on documents and evidence made available to it. She demanded an impartial and thorough investigation into the allegations.

A senior police officer confirmed that the matter was being investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and that notices had been issued to the suspects. However, the allegations made in the complaint could be verified only after the investigation was completed, the officer added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts