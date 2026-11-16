Gurugram firm directors among 9 accused of running international sex racket

Nine persons, including directors of a prominent private company in Gurugram, have been accused of operating an international sex racket and exploiting foreign women.

The Gurugram police have launched an investigation into the allegations following a complaint by Gurugram-based NGO Vanshni Foundation. The organisation had submitted a complaint in September, seeking a thorough investigation into the matter.

The complaint alleges that a network operating across several countries, including Russia, Tunisia and Dubai, was involved in trafficking women and using properties in Gurugram to facilitate the alleged racket. Following the complaint, the police issued notices to nine suspects and entrusted the investigation to the ACP, Udyog.

According to the complaint, women were allegedly brought from different countries through an organised network and housed in residential societies and other properties associated with the company, where they were forced into prostitution. The foundation has also raised concerns about the ages of some of the women, suggesting the possible exploitation of minors.

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The complaint also refers to two cases registered at the Sohna City police station in 2023 and 2024. The foundation’s authorised representative, Sanjana Yadav, has claimed that digital data allegedly recovered from the mobile phones and laptops of individuals arrested in these cases points to activities linked to the network.

The complaint further refers to the alleged movement of women, arrangements for their accommodation, circulation of photographs and provision of sexual services, purportedly to influence government officials.

The foundation has also claimed that police raids were conducted in 2024 at certain properties allegedly linked to the group, during which a sex racket involving foreign women was uncovered. The complaint further mentions cases registered at the Bhondsi police station.

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Foundation Director Swati Chaudhary said the organisation had approached the police with a complaint based on documents and evidence made available to it. She demanded an impartial and thorough investigation into the allegations.

A senior police officer confirmed that the matter was being investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and that notices had been issued to the suspects. However, the allegations made in the complaint could be verified only after the investigation was completed, the officer added.