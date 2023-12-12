Gurugram first in country to draft rights charter for domestic help

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, December 11

A day after the alleged torture of a 13-year-old maid rattled Gurugram, the district administration is set to draft the first-ever charter of rights for domestic workers. The charter, which will be prepared by a committee of experts, will spell out not just the working conditions or hours, but also specify minimum wages. The committee shall clearly spell out the number of working hours, meals, off days, communication with family, medical expenses, etc., for those living with their employers. The administration has also put up the popular “24 hours work” contract for legal review as the local association of domestic helpers have demanded its abolition.

A special team of the police and administration would soon launch raids and RWAs would be penalised if any case was reported in their area

Though a non-starter in India, a majority of cities across the world, have set such norms for domestic workers and duties of employers. “Gurugram has a huge population of domestic workers, and in many cases, they are being exploited. Though we step in whenever we receive a complaint, in the absence of a template, the majority of workers are not aware of their rights. We will spell out the mandated working conditions, facilities and rights to be handed out to workers, especially those living with employers. We have also, in many instances, found that the majority are under-paid, so we shall set a minimum wage bar. The employers are entering into 24-hour work contracts with their house help, which is not feasible and has been put up for legal review,” said DC Nishant Yadav.

The administration was also working on appointing an official for their welfare and to resolve any maid-employer dispute. The RWAs had been asked to appoint an office-bearer in their jurisdiction for the same.

Since the victim from Sector 57 was 13 years old, all RWAs had been asked to conduct a door-to-door survey to ensure that no underage domestic help was employed. A special team of the police and administration would soon launch raids and RWAs would be penalised if any case was reported in their area.

“The RWAs will check if there are any underage maids and shall report such houses. Child welfare activists and local NGOs, too, have been asked to trace and report such cases. Raids will be conducted, and in case of any child labour, not just the employer, even the RWA will be penalised,” he added.

#Gurugram