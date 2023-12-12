 Gurugram first in country to draft rights charter for domestic help : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Gurugram first in country to draft rights charter for domestic help

Gurugram first in country to draft rights charter for domestic help

Panel of experts to specify working hours, minimum wages, meals & off days

Gurugram first in country to draft rights charter for domestic help

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, December 11

A day after the alleged torture of a 13-year-old maid rattled Gurugram, the district administration is set to draft the first-ever charter of rights for domestic workers. The charter, which will be prepared by a committee of experts, will spell out not just the working conditions or hours, but also specify minimum wages. The committee shall clearly spell out the number of working hours, meals, off days, communication with family, medical expenses, etc., for those living with their employers. The administration has also put up the popular “24 hours work” contract for legal review as the local association of domestic helpers have demanded its abolition.

RWAs made accountable

  • RWAs have been asked to conduct a door-to-door survey to ensure that no underage domestic help is employed
  • A special team of the police and administration would soon launch raids and RWAs would be penalised if any case was reported in their area

Though a non-starter in India, a majority of cities across the world, have set such norms for domestic workers and duties of employers. “Gurugram has a huge population of domestic workers, and in many cases, they are being exploited. Though we step in whenever we receive a complaint, in the absence of a template, the majority of workers are not aware of their rights. We will spell out the mandated working conditions, facilities and rights to be handed out to workers, especially those living with employers. We have also, in many instances, found that the majority are under-paid, so we shall set a minimum wage bar. The employers are entering into 24-hour work contracts with their house help, which is not feasible and has been put up for legal review,” said DC Nishant Yadav.

The administration was also working on appointing an official for their welfare and to resolve any maid-employer dispute. The RWAs had been asked to appoint an office-bearer in their jurisdiction for the same.

Since the victim from Sector 57 was 13 years old, all RWAs had been asked to conduct a door-to-door survey to ensure that no underage domestic help was employed. A special team of the police and administration would soon launch raids and RWAs would be penalised if any case was reported in their area.

“The RWAs will check if there are any underage maids and shall report such houses. Child welfare activists and local NGOs, too, have been asked to trace and report such cases. Raids will be conducted, and in case of any child labour, not just the employer, even the RWA will be penalised,” he added.

#Gurugram


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370, calls for polls by September next year

2
Diaspora

Sikh couple from India shot dead in possible case of mistaken identity: Canadian police

3
Himachal

'1-min traffic plan' reintroduced in Shimla to tackle tourist rush

4
India

Shivraj Singh Chouhan out, BJP picks Ujjain MLA Mohan Yadav as Madhya Pradesh CM; Narendra Tomar to be Assembly Speaker

5
Punjab

Congress Lok Sabha MP Ravneet Bittu raises issue of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's extradition during Zero Hour

6
India

Lucknow horror: PCS officer’s daughter gang-raped in moving car; three arrested

7
India

I-T raids on Odisha distillery enter 6th day, Rs 353 crore recovered so far

8
India

Mother paraded naked, tied to pole and beaten after son elopes with girl in Karnataka

9
India

Mahua Moitra moves Supreme Court challenging expulsion from Lok Sabha

10
India

Couple kills hotelier, girlfriend over 'forced' extra-marital affair in Indore

Don't Miss

View All
Uttar Pradesh man wrongly jailed for murder studies Law and fights his own case and wins
Uttar Pradesh

UP man wrongly jailed for murder studies law, fights his own case and wins

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district
Punjab

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district

‘Event duty’ leaves teachers fuming
Punjab

'Event duty' leaves Punjab teachers fuming

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit
Punjab

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit

Changes in Canadian study permit rules fuel discontent among pupils
Punjab

Changes in Canadian study permit rules cause discontent among students in Punjab

Tribulations, triumphs of sporting turban in US
Comment

Tribulations, triumphs of sporting turban in US

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night
J & K

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night

Prevented train mishap, got only ~5K!
India

Prevented train mishap, got only Rs 5K!

Top News

Supreme Court upholds Centre’s decision on J&K

Supreme Court upholds Centre’s decision on J&K Supreme Court upholds Centre’s decision on J&K

Verdict on ‘expected lines’, Kashmir Valley calm

Verdict on ‘expected lines’, Kashmir Valley calm

J&K didn’t retain ‘sovereignty’ after accession to India

J&K didn’t retain ‘sovereignty’ after accession to India

Apex court declares J&K Constitution ‘inoperative, redundan...

OBC face Mohan Yadav set to take over reins of MP

OBC face Mohan Yadav set to take over reins of MP

SC leader Devda, MLA Shukla chosen Dy CMs | Ex-Agriculture M...

Student leader to MP CM, rise of Hindutva poster boy

Student leader to MP CM, rise of Hindutva poster boy


Cities

View All

2 Faridkot residents nabbed with 1-kg heroin, drug money

2 Faridkot residents nabbed with 1-kg heroin, drug money

Congress workers in minister ETO’s constituency join ruling AAP

1,44,389 kids given polio drops

AISSF writes to film board over scenes from film ‘Animal’

Guru Nanak Dev University to have community radio soon

Protesting cotton growers want procurement at MSP

Protesting cotton growers want procurement at MSP

AIIMS nursing staff strike hits health services in Bathinda

Bathinda: Former constable held in malkhana arms theft case

AIIMS-Bathinda nursing staff demands met

All Chandigarh parks to be made barrier-free

All Chandigarh parks to be made barrier-free

22-year-old Chandigarh student ends life in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

3 accused of Karni Sena chief's killing held in Chandigarh hotel

25 days on, patient injected by imposter succumbs at PGI

UPSC aspirant arrested with 236-gm charas

Congress shouldn’t behave like ‘BJP trolls’: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter

Congress shouldn’t behave like ‘BJP trolls’: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter

ABVP mulls drive to encourage college students to attend classes

Women lack awareness on menstrual cycle: Survey

Jawaharlal Nehru University bans protests within 100 metres of academic buildings

Mercury dips in Capital

3 members of family killed in road accident

3 members of family killed in Nawanshahr road accident

Jalandhar: Labour unions, Latifpura oustees gherao minister's residence

KVK organises hands-on training on mushroom cultivation, processing

Central schemes will help realise Viksit Bharat dream, says minister Som Parkash

Nakodar MLA Inderjit Mann flags off buses for Sri Anandpur Sahib, Naina Devi

Paddy procurement concludes in Ludhiana, 18.32 LMT arrival at 5-year high

Paddy procurement concludes in Ludhiana, 18.32 LMT arrival at 5-year high

'Event duty' leaves Punjab teachers fuming

Ludhiana youth killed in Malaysia, family friend among nine arrested

Now, get 43 services on the doorstep in Punjab

70-g heroin, tablets seized during cordon & search operation

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district

Pulse Polio Campaign in Punjab: 14.75 lakh children to be vaccinated during 3-day campaign in 12 districts

Section 144 imposed in Patiala district

Punjab cops to strike at root cause of drug menace, says ADGP