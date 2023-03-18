Gurugram first to form district task force for cow protection

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 17

In a bid to curb rampant cow vigilantism, the Gurugram administration has become first district to form a special cow protection task force.

The move comes in the wake of the recent brutal murders of two residents of Bharatpur, Rajasthan, Nasir and Junaid, for their alleged involvement in cow smuggling. A group of cow vigilantes had allegedly abducted the duo. Their bodies were found burnt in a vehicle in Bhiwani.

As per the norms, the task force at the state level will have six members, while those at the district level will have 11 members. Chairing the meeting of the task force, DC Nishant Kumar Yadav announced that a complete ban would be enforced on unauthorised actions such as raids on and confinement of persons involved in cow smuggling. “People will have to inform the police in case of any illegal activity concerning cow progeny. No one can chase, bully, thrash or confine anybody in the name of cow protection,” Yadav said.

The task force will prevent illegal transportation and slaughtering of cow progeny, but also collect information about such activities, take legal action, rescue and rehabilitate stray cattle, and also provide assistance for arranging the land for cow shelters.